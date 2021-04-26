ZEON Trading Down 30.8% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. One ZEON coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $27.07 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00064045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00061751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.71 or 0.00741558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.44 or 0.07375327 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

