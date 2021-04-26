Zero Price Down 5.3% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Zero has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $73,999.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.20 or 0.00420328 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00018037 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00161916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00245357 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005558 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,929,200 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

