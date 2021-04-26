Zero Utility Token (ZUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,949.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $12,949.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1,386.85 or 0.02609942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.05 or 0.00737802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00093737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.42 or 0.07359080 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

