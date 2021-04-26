Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Down 40.5% Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $556,084.28 and $1,207.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00742108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00094713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.57 or 0.07419398 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

