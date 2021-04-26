Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,306.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,877.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

