Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.43% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ZH traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,769. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

