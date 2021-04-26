Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $183.87 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00077491 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002923 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003158 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,506,021,085 coins and its circulating supply is 11,214,553,932 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.