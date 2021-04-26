Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total value of $1,207,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,256.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $557,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

