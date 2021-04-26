ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.54

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 15547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

Several research analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Clarkson Capital increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

