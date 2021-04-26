Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $147,125.22 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZION stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.61. 1,228,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

