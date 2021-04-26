Zloadr (ZDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107,681.55

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Zloadr has a market cap of $107,681.55 and $5,538.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zloadr has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00744632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00093754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.87 or 0.07364906 BTC.

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

