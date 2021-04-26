Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $170.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

