Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Zoetis worth $93,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Shares of ZTS opened at $170.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

