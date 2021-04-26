Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

