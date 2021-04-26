ZumCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $26.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

