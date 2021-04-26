Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Price Down 3%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.47 and last traded at $43.56. 5,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 245,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get Zumiez alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $963,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $354,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,004 shares of company stock worth $13,081,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter worth approximately $949,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 222.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,135 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zumiez by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.