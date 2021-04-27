$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Vertex Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.

VTNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

VTNR opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

