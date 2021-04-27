-$0.05 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.16). Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300 over the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alkermes by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 700,898 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $10,553,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 590,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 363,330 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,349. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.