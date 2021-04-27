$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. ChannelAdvisor also reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $10,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 48,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 49,749 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOM stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $729.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

