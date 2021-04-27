$0.18 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRX. Barclays upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,113,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 229,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 9,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,497. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

