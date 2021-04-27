$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 188,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,298. The company has a market cap of $724.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

