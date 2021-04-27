-$0.33 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. 408,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,876,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

