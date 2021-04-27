$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

CURO stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. CURO Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. 51.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

