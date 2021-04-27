$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings. Novanta posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 69.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Novanta by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

