-$0.42 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.16 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDUS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 316,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,245. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

