$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Comcast reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,256,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,171,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

