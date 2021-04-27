$0.61 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.56. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. 421,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,632 shares of company stock worth $11,843,866. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

