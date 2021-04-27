$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.64. Ball reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLL remained flat at $$92.90 on Tuesday. 695,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35. Ball has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.