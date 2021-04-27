$0.72 EPS Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.82. Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%.

Several research firms have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE:CMP opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

