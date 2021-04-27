$0.74 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after buying an additional 236,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,305,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.