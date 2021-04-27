$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.06.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aptiv by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,162,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

