$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. AptarGroup reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.64. 214,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,837. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $99.11 and a twelve month high of $152.36. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

