$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 647,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,355. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.