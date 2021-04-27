0Chain (ZCN) Price Down 26.7% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002363 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $62.86 million and approximately $493,447.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.