$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. Standex International posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Standex International news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. Standex International has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $108.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

