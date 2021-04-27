-$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($0.81). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 224.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.88) to ($3.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.09.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.26. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock worth $119,413,500. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

