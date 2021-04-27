$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Perspecta also posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Perspecta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

