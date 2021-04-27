$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to post $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after buying an additional 4,501,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after buying an additional 885,491 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,664,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,463,000 after buying an additional 609,051 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $126,989,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.