$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.40 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE:DDS opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. Dillard’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

