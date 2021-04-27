$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $235,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Silgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 14.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Silgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Silgan by 35.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

