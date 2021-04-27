$1.26 EPS Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 664,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.47. The stock had a trading volume of 322,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,394. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.58. Visa has a 12 month low of $168.55 and a 12 month high of $232.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $449.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

