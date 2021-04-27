$1.55 EPS Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $94.28. 43,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,168. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

