$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

