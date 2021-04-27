$1.69 EPS Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

NYSE PKG traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 589,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,556. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

