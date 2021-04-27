$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to post earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. State Street posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after buying an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,314,000 after purchasing an additional 146,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,545. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $28.125 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 136.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.