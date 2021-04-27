$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after acquiring an additional 776,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

