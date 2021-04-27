$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $1.86. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.36. The company had a trading volume of 518,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,455. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $259.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.00 and its 200-day moving average is $212.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

