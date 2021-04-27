$10.24 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce $10.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.92 million to $10.50 million. Exagen posted sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $48.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $60.59 million, with estimates ranging from $59.67 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million.

XGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Exagen stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.34.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth about $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

