$109.32 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post $109.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.90 million and the highest is $111.89 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $117.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $411.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.38 million to $419.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $447.88 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $511.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golar LNG.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of GLNG opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,321,000 after buying an additional 1,090,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after buying an additional 413,809 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 232,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

