109,909 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.14% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,349,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,484,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,977,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 265,590 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,603 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. 13,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,477. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23.

